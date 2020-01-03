Successful 2019 for Philips Museum

The Philips Museum had a record number of visitors in 2019. This Eindhoven museum attracted a record number of 96 000 visitors last year.

The number of visitors has nearly doubled within the last seven years. “Young and old alike are captivated by [the content of] the museum,” says director, Olga Coolen. The museum tells the story of Philips. It includes nearly a century of technological innovation and shows its influence on modern-day society.

There are regular tours and events. A temporary exhibition of vinyl records produced by Philips was also held in February 2019. In 2020, a series of “mini colleges” is planned. “These will be free for museum visitors and will address numerous themes Philips has been involved with,” says Coolen.

In the spring, an exhibition about PSV, Philips, and the city Eindhoven called Eendracht maakt macht (Power in Unity) will be available for public viewing.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Ame Harris

Editor: Melinda Walraven