Chess masters in Eindhoven

Top chess player, Anish Giri, will visit Eindhoven on Tuesday, 7 January. This will be for a Meet and Greet at the PSV stadium.

Giri, the world’s number three, will be at the De Verlenging Eetcafé at the stadium. Grandmaster, Jorden van Foreest, will also be there. Chess lovers can also take a seat behind the board on that day. They can play a game against one of these chess masters.

The Meet and Greet is part of the run-up to the Tata Steel Chess Masters tournament. The fifth round of this will tournament will be held at the PSV stadium on 16 January.

The Meet and Greet is free of charge. It will take place on 7 January from 10:30 to 12:30.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Chaitali Sengupta who gives Inburgering classes in Meerhoven. Click here for more info.

Editor: Melinda Walraven