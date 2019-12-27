Man on highway caught on camera

Whilst crossing the N2 on Thursday afternoon, a pedestrian narrowly escaped oncoming traffic.

The road is monitored by cameras from the Rijkwaterstaat (the Dutch Public Works and Water Management Agency). The man was seen in the vicinity of the Tilburgseweg on-ramp. He managed to successfully cross the highway. The Rijkswaterstaat described the incident as a ‘life-threatening’ situation in a tweet on 26 December.

“This person nearly gave us a heart attack when he decided to cross the N2 in Eindhoven!” RWSverkeersinfo wrote on their twitter feed.

Source: Studio040

