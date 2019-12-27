Flame of Peace arrives from Vienna

Scout, Johannes Vianney, lit 24 candles at Grote Beek Estate on Tuesday.

The candles were placed at the struikelstenen (stumbling stones) in commemoration of war victims. The Netherlands has taken part in the Flame of Peace initiative since 2015.

Children light the candles with the Flame of Peace. The flame is then taken to Vienna from Bethlehem. It is then distributed to scouts from 24 countries.

The Netherlands is amongst these countries and Eindhoven also contributes to the initiative.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Ame Harris

Editor: Melinda Walraven