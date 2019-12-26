Eindhoven’s transportation behaviours must change

Eindhoven Municipality is taking ‘hard and soft actions’ for a car-free city centre.

The hard actions are government interventions that have already happened or are ongoing. An example is the change to Vestdijk and the tunnel under Montgomerylaan. The soft measures will be taken in the coming years. These include a P+R at Genneper Parks and a larger bicycle garage at the station.

Eindhoven Municipality states that not only the infrastructure itself has to change, but so do locals’ travel behaviours. “Eindhoven centre is getting more and more homes. At the same time, we want to make the city greener, more attractive, and climate-proof. We then need to handle the public areas differently. Handling mobility aspects in the current way is not an option”, says Councillor Monique List.

In short, this means using more cycling, walking, or public transport. Vehicles cannot go through the city except for destination traffic. There will be a short- and long-term strategy for parking in the city centre. Moreover, areas such as Grote Berg and Geldropseweg will become 30km/h zones.

