Eindhoven Maker Faire is back in town!

Where can you find life-sized robots and spaceships, build your own hovercraft and learn to program or forge iron yourself? The Maker Faire is described as a huge do-it-yourself fair where everything is possible and allowed.

The weekend of September 24 and 25, is the time for the largest maker festival in the Netherlands. With more than a hundred makers, this edition will be back to normal. It will feature a washing machine race, an eight-meter-high horse, game experiments and a race track for self-built racing cars among other highlights.

The Eindhoven Maker Faire is the place for Makers to demonstrate their special discoveries, and sustainable and creative solutions and to engage in conversation with the public. For two days, the Stadhuisplein and Stadhuis Eindhoven will be buzzing with innovative presentations, workshops, fun and food! Thousands of visitors are entertained, amazed and inspired by inventors, artists, the Crazy Parade and the Maker Talks

Crazy Parade

During the weekend, the public in the city centre of Eindhoven will be surprised on both Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. by a colourful procession of creative moving and rolling objects that brighten up the city centre in a surprising parade. Let us tell you that there is something to expect from the Market, the Begijnenhof and the Catharinaplein…)

Maker Talks

Maker Talks are on the program in the council chamber in the City Hall on both Saturday and Sunday. Sander Veenhof, Tamiko Thiel, and Merlijn Twaalfhoven, among others, give presentations on Augmented Reality, creative space, innovation and digital technology.

Workshop specials

In addition to many workshops that you can participate in spontaneously and free of charge during the Maker Faire, we also organize workshop specials. During these workshops, you will get started with, for example, creative coding or building and controlling your own mini hovercraft.

Tickets

Tickets for the Eindhoven Maker Faire are only available online.

It is important that the Maker Faire remains accessible to everyone. That is why we offer families a group discount, children up to 6 years are free and the presale prices have been the same low price for years.

Dates and times

Saturday 24 September | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday 25 September | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Location

The Stadhuisplein, center of Eindhoven

Stadhuisplein

5611 EM Eindhoven

Source: Maker Faire

https://eindhoven.makerfaire.com/