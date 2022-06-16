GGD closes old corona locations and opens a new vaccination site at Fellenoord.

The regional GGD is opening a new location where residents can be tested for corona. They can also get a corona vaccination here. At the same time, two old locations will close down. Test locations Antoon Coolenlaan and Beursgebouw will close this weekend.

The new location on the Fellenoord in the heart of Eindhoven opens its doors on Monday. “With the current numbers for testing and vaccination, we were looking for a new location where we could also vaccinate in addition to testing. A solution was found in this building”, says a GGD employee. Testing at the new location is possible on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Residents can be vaccinated on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays

More positive tests

Though the number of corona cases decreased over a long time, there has been an increase in recent weeks. For example, almost 580 tests were taken in Southeast Brabant last week, an increase of more than 35 per cent compared to the previous week. Nearly two-thirds of those tests were positive.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Aysenur