Bus timetable scaled down due to staffing problems

Shortage of labour and high absenteeism due to illness have forced public bus operator Hermes to bring forward its holiday timetable.

The regular timetable cannot be run due to these circumstances. Rides are cancelled at the last moment. Hermes hopes that by adjusting the timetable beforehand, it will disappoint fewer travellers with cancelled services.

On a number of lines, the normal timetable is still being followed. This is particularly the case for the school lines; the regular timetable for lines 603, 604 and 610. On some other lines that are affected by the scaled-down timetable, few ‘extra’ rides are made.

On lines 317, 318, 319, 320, 322 there are ‘extra’ rides in the morning and afternoon rush hour. Line 321 does not run at all.

Source: Studio040