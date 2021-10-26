Around 75 percent more corona infections than a week ago

The number of corona infections in Brabant has again risen sharply. In the past week, 5073 new positive tests were found. That is 75.9 percent more than a week earlier. The number of hospital admissions increased by more than fifty percent.

It is the fourth week in a row that the figures are rising. Last week, there were 2,884 new positive tests in Brabant. With 5,073 new infections, this is an increase of 75.9 percent. The increase is much larger than last week, which was then 42.8 percent.

National picture

The figures in Brabant are in line with the national trend. In the Netherlands, 38,733 new cases were discovered last week. That is about 50 percent more than the week before. It is the highest weekly figure since mid-July.

The reproduction rate did drop last week: from 1.20 to 1.19. This means that 100 people infect 119 other people. Last week, the reproduction rate also dropped.

Hospital admissions increased

The sharp increase in infections last week was also reflected in the Brabant hospital figures. In the past week until Monday, 231 new patients were admitted to the hospitals. These are patients who had or were suspected of having a corona infection. This is 57.1 percent more than a week earlier.

Last week, 147 new patients were admitted to Brabant hospitals. That was an increase of 10.5 percent compared to the previous week.

This Tuesday, there are 104 patients in the hospital who have been diagnosed with a corona infection.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translation: Hang Vu