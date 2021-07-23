Summer school Eindhoven immensely popular

The Summer School in Eindhoven is immensely popular. The municipality has informed that they received 950 applications this year.

Huge registrations are mainly due to the corona crisis. Going on a vacation is a lot more complicated now. Last year they had twice as many applications as usual: 700 instead of 350. This year that number is surpassed with 950 registrations.

The Summer School is for children aged 4 to 12. It is to maintain or improve their language level. Educators can sign up students for the school if they are concerned that their language level will deteriorate due to six weeks of uninterrupted vacation.

The program lasts for two weeks. During that time, students attend school six times. But time is not spent only in the classroom. The program puts much focus on creativity, sports, and technology, among other things. It ends with an exhibition in the Discovery Factory. There, the Summer School students show their works to parents, brothers, and sisters.

Room for 800 students

The Summer School is an initiative of, among others, the Korein day care center, the Playing for Success foundation, and Eindhoven Sport. This year Dynamo Jeugdwerk and the Eindhoven Library are also involved for the first time. In total, they will welcome 780 to 800 students at the Summer School, the municipality announced. Children who wouldn’t get a place will get tickets to the Discovery Factory for the whole family.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.