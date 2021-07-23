GGD starts vaccinating without an appointment

GGD is starting to vaccinate without prior appointments from this Sunday. People who have not yet been vaccinated, can walk in without an appointment at the vaccination locations in Eindhoven and Helmond.

That’s what the GGD Brabant Zuidoost announced. People older than 12 and without any vaccination, can visit the vaccination locations between 9.00 and 16.00 hours.

In this way, the institution is making it easier for non-vaccinated people to be vaccinated. “In addition to the scheduled appointments, there is sufficient vaccine available. That is why we are now going to organize a free walk-in in addition to the vaccinations by appointment,” says program manager Gonny van Loon.

“The appointment for the second shot is made at the time of the first appointment. This can increase the waiting time a bit, so it’s nice if residents take this into account,” says Van Loon.

People willing to take the vaccine must bring proof of identity with them. The doctor then determines which vaccination will be given. Every day there is a fixed amount of vaccinations available. If the supply of the day is exhausted, a person must wait for the next day.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.