Vitalis relaxes corona rules for residents

Vitalis care homes in Eindhoven are relaxing the anti-corona rules.

Residents may now receive two regular visitors, without having to keep a distance. A face mask is also no longer mandatory. The relaxation applies only to residents who have already taken the vaccination.

Vitalis relaxed a few rules early this month too. More and more elderly people have received the vaccination. They opened the catering facilities. They also allowed the residents to Residents receive two family members or friends per day. However, visitors still have to wash their hands and stay at home in case of complaints.

The exception is the rehabilitation care department. There are still stricter rules. Here only a limited number of people have been vaccinated.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta who also gives online INBURGERING classes.