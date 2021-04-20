Regional healthcare institutions sound alarm over vaccinations

Various care institutions from the region are calling on the government to resume vaccinations with the AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccines.

Rapid vaccinations are the only way out of the crisis. This is the opinion of the joint care institutions responsible for Vulnerable Elderly People and Dementia. They believe that the current situation threatens to become unsustainable, both medically, economically, and socially.

The institutions are therefore arguing to continue vaccinating with the AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccines. Although there is a small chance that the vaccines will cause thrombosis. The chance of AstraZeneca bringing thrombosis as a side effect is 1 in 100,000, with the Janssen vaccine it would be 1 in a million.

The healthcare institutions are therefore calling on the government, the OMT, and the RIVM to resume vaccinations for those who want them. ” Give residents the freedom of choice based on ‘informed consent”. People may choose whether or not to get vaccinated with these vaccines.”

Urgent situation

Ellen Huijbers, president of the network, explains the call. “Also this week we discussed the urgent situation that hospitals are in, because of -again- hefty scaling up of Covid care and at the same time stopping the vaccination of (home) care workers.”

‘End of their rope’

“We see a schism emerging in society, in which on the one hand there is a call for more leeway in the measures and on the other hand the still rising infection rates call for caution,” says Huijbers. “Healthcare workers are now at the end of their tether due to the war of attrition called the corona.”

Other than Huijbers, who speaks on behalf of, the GP groups, St. Anna Hospital, and Ananz, also support the stand. The VVT institutions, the home care organizations, and Network Dementia, KBO Brabant, GGzE, WIJEindhoven, and GGD Brabant Zuidoost also have same opinion.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta who also gives online INBURGERING classes.