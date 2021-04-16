DTW opts for a hybrid version of event this year

Dutch Technology Week starts on May 31 this year. It will continue till June 5. This year they are opting for a program that can be followed both physically and digitally.

The organizers are not yet certain about the number. of physical activities yet. They are hoping that a small number of spectators will be allowed to attend the various DTW Talks.

There is also hoping that the High Tech Discovery Route can also include a smaller number of attendees. This is an event where the public can take a look behind the scenes of tech companies in the region.

It is certain that there would be some activities in physical form: “These will mainly take place at primary and secondary schools,” says project manager Monique de Wit. “For example, our partners from Mission Tech are organizing such activities in a number of primary school classes. They are going to demonstrate how a chain reaction works. The plan is that 15,000 students from our region can participate in this.”

De Wit expresses his regret that the event cannot take place with real guests present. “Of course, we had hoped that we could organize a non-virtual DTW again this year but we already saw in the fall of 2020 that this was not feasible,” says De Wit. “That’s why I am very happy that we said in time that we would go for a safe variant.”

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta