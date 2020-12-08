City council for alternative activities during New year for youth

There should be alternative activities for young people in Eindhoven during the turn of the year. This is the opinion of the majority of the city council.

Coalition parties GroenLinks, CDA and PvdA and opposition party D66 call on the city government to come up with alternatives. The closure of the pubs makes this necessary, they believe. Also, there are not going to be any events. In addition, this New year’s Eve no fireworks is allowed. Due to corona, other possibilities of entertainment are also limited.

The factions think that an alternative leisure activity for young people shall help in the fight against the coronavirus. After all, young people will hang around anyway, which can lead to problems. For this reason, the parties believe that the municipality should look for coronaproof entertainment together with young people.

Source: www.studio040.nl

