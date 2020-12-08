Construction to start for three primary schools in Eindhoven

The construction of the three elementary schools in Eindhoven is to start soon. The municipality is setting aside more than six million euros.

This is for the Klapwiek, the Gemini and the Merger School the Rollercoaster.

The school boards Salto, SKPO and the municipality have agreed on this. The municipality is responsible for construction and is looking after the budget.

Emergency

Behind the scenes, the parties mapped out the needs of primary education in Eindhoven. Ultimately, three elementary school in the Woensel district is given priority. The Achtbaan will be the merger school for the Klimwijs and the Gunterslaer.

Energy efficient

The time to finish the new school buildings is within two years. The intention is to make the buildings very energy efficient. Earlier, the municipality already made agreements with the secondary schools. There, too, there were various building assignments. Eventually, in the spring of 2019, the city council took the decision of building and rebuilding eight schools.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives online INBURGERING classes.