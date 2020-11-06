Additional surveillance to cost quarter of a million

The Municipality of Eindhoven needs just under 250,000 euros to be able to pay for the extra effort of surveillance (Handhaving).

The Municipal Executive has informed that they would need ten FTEs- full time employees. They have informed this to the city council. This money shall pay those ten FTEs. They shall carry out the extra enforcement.

Their job is to ensure that people adhere to and follow the stricter corona rules. The focus will mainly be on the hospitality industry, gyms, supermarkets and various types of associations. There will also be extra enforcement to tackle the violation of the rules in combination with nuisance.

Football

In addition, the increased surveillance is to be used during football matches.

Fragile support

In April the municipality’s enforcement team got ten FTEs. But the crisis regarding corona continues. So this extra capacity remains necessary, according to the Municipal Executive.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta