Philips Museum holds technical workshops for children

In this autumn vacation, the Philips Museum will simply be hosting technical workshops for children. The workshops shall be 100% coronaproof.

Parents in this corona crisis find it rather difficult to come up with nice ideas for children in this autumn vacation. Many events for children are canceled. As a result, these technical workshop events are a godsend for the parents. “Very nice here”, says Sandra Verhagen, who is one of the first participants with her son Lucas on Monday. “I’d promised him that we’d go to the pancake restaurant during the vacations, but that didn’t work out. We baked those pancakes ourselves. Good that this was still open”. Lucas is concentrating on his plane with moving propellor. He also had his name printed in 3D.

Ad Frunt of the Philips Museum: “They can do anything here. Building with wood, metal, soldering, installing electricity… We’ve done it differently than in previous years”. Visitors who want to participate must book a time slot in advance. Then they will be seated at a table that is only meant for that family. They can then spend an hour and a half engaging with a maximum of four people.

The technical workshops are meant to give the children a fun afternoon, but also to arouse their interest in technique. Frunt: “Yes, we’re really stimulating that, to push the kids more into technique!”

