Urgent advice for face masks in public spaces in Eindhoven region

John Jorritsma, chairman of the Security Region Brabant South-East, is going to call on supermarkets and other stores in the region to ‘seriously and compulsively’ set up a face mask obligation for staff and customers.

Jorritsma has made agreements regarding this with the corps managers of Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague. Corona virus infections are increasing in these regions. Jorritsma’s spokesperson confirms the agreements to Studio040. Last week, the mayor already advocated wearing of face mask in supermarkets, garden centers and other retail outlets.

Shopping time for the vulnerable groups

“These are tough measures, but they are necessary in these tough times”, Jorritsma told Omroep Brabant on Monday evening. The mayor agrees with the specific shopping time announced by the cabinet for vulnerable groups. This allows the elderly and people with health problems to do their shopping responsibly.

Jorritsma says he will not use the emergency ordinance to implement separate regional measures. “I am in favor of generic policy and do not want to apply a specific policy. That is much better to create clarity,” Jorritsma says to Omroep Brabant.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes.