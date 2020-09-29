New closing time for the hospitality industry

The cabinet has announced a new closing time for the catering industry. According to the new rule, the doors must close at ten o’ clock. From nine o’ clock onwards, new customers aren’t going to be allowed in. This brought the time forward by another three hours.

Eindhoven hospitality entrepreneurs reacted in an unpleasantly surprised manner to the news. Perry Kusters, owner of Queen on the Markt: “It’s sad. But it’ll be necessary.” Sameh Hamam, owner of a shoarma store: “When people drink, they don’t stick to the measures anymore. Then you see them all next to each other in the cafes and so on. And that’s not good for corona. Better still, they close the place at seven or eight o’clock. It’s not for me, you know. But it’s for our health.”

The closing time rule would only start after Saturday. At the Stratum end this weekend the measure was understandable; the usefulness of the rule was doubted upon. A cafe visitor laughingly says: “We just start an hour earlier. That way the problem just shifts”. There’re not many officials seen around and most visitors find it amusing.

But according to mayor Jorritsma, that’s where things go wrong. We need to be responsible ourselves, not merely look only at the police- that is his advice. “It’s not about what I think, it’s not about what the prime minister thinks. It’s about our health. That’s why personal responsibility is very important. We are done with corona, but corona is not done with us yet. Please, let’s work together to contain that virus.”

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes.