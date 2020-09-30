Cinemas can bend new COVID-19 rules

There’s already an exception to the earlier closing times for restaurants and nightclubs.

Cinemas may finish screenings that started before 22:00 at 01:00, at the latest. The Eindhoven cinema, LAB – 1, enthusiastically reports this exception. The cinema has already adapted its programming.

Initially, it seemed the last movie-goers were going to have to leave the cinema before 22:00. That doesn’t appear to be the case. However, refreshment sales must stop at 22:00.

The exception is hidden in a long explanation on the Dutch government’s website. Earlier, it was already known that takeaway restaurants may be open later. They can remain so until 02:00.

But, they can’t sell alcohol after 22:00.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven