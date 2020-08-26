Substantial increase in COVID19 cases at Eindhoven Airport

Eindhoven Airport has seen a sharp increase in the number of infected passengers in recent weeks. The GGD (Regional Municipal Health Service) confirmed this.

Between the beginning of June and the beginning of August, 26 passengers with corona landed in Eindhoven. In the last three weeks that number suddenly rose to 106. “We are seeing the number of infections increasing again everywhere. The number of flights is also increasing again”, a spokeswoman said.

Source and contact research

In total, the infected passengers were spread over eighty aircraft. The corona cases were brought to light by source and contact investigations. Infected persons were tested and then told that they had also been on the aircraft. The actual number of infected passengers may be higher. This is because not everyone tests in case of complaints.

Risk areas

Since midnight, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has designated Spain and several areas in France as areas at risk covered by a code orange. The Ministry, therefore, advises travelling to these areas only when necessary. Holiday flights are not necessary.

At Eindhoven Airport, all flights to and from Spain continue as usual. The airport sees no reason to tighten up the measures. In order to travel, the airlines require travellers to wear a face mask in the terminal and submit a health declaration.

