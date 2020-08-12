Hospital gets new entrance

From yesterday, visitors and patients of the Maxima Medical Centre (MMC) in Veldhoven had to enter the facility through a new main entrance.

According to the hospital, they needed the new entrance. It offers more space and promotes circulation. The extra space is desirable now that people need to keep more distance from each other.

“People can now keep the 1.5m distance without queues”, a hospital spokesperson says. The new main entrance is close to the old one. Adapted signage guides visitors to the new entry.

The entrance is temporary. A permanent new entry will be built in 2024.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven