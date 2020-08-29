29 Eindhoven Airport military police corona infected

The corona virus has infected four military police from Eindhoven Airport. There are also 25 military policemen in home quarantine. They’re in contact with the four infected policemen. The military police reports this. The employees mainly were working at Eindhoven Airport.

The 25 policemen are into home quarantine. The source and contact research showed that they had been in contact with their infected colleagues. According to the policemen, no one in the quarantine group has any symptoms. “To stop infection of more people, we’re taking this step.” says a spokesperson.

Infected at home

Two of the four infected policemen contracted the virus at home. The other two got it from their colleagues. The absence of the 29 employees would not have any consequences for the operations at the airport. “At the moment, there are no shortages, everything continues fine.”

The spokesperson believes that this has not infected the passengers. “We wear face masks, gloves and work behind plexiglass.” The employees carry out passport checks as well as police tasks such as searching or arrests.

Source: Omroepbrabant.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta