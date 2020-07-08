Maker Faire may be partly online

The Eindhoven Maker Faire organisers are looking into possibilities for an online and physical programme.

The event usually takes place in the Klokgebouw in Eindhoven. It attracts some 15,000 visitors. But, this year, due to the corona crisis, this isn’t possible.

That’s why the organisers will now focus on a compact version of the event. There’ll be a smaller number of projects and a limited number of visitors. “A Maker Faire that we’re used to is, obviously, not feasible.”

‘Not under these circumstances’

“Not, under these circumstances, with 15,000 visitors in the Klokgebouw. We’re currently investigating how we can still allow our visitors and makers to enjoy the Eindhoven Maker Faire. But safely, taking the Dutch Health Department’s guidelines into account,” the organisers say.

The organisers hope to have more clarity about this soon. The event would have taken place on the weekend of Saturday, 26 September, and Sunday, 27 September.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven