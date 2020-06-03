‘Shovel doesn’t go into the ground without dialogue’

The City Council states that no steps will be taken in the redevelopment of the inner city without consulting stakeholders in the area.

This can be seen from the Council’s answers to council questions from the VVD (Party for Freedom and Democracy). The VVD wanted to know what the Municipality’s plans are for the redevelopment of the city. The work for the redevelopment is planned for the spring of 2021. For entrepreneurs in the city centre, breaking open the streets could be another blow, after the retail sector has already been hit hard by the coronacrisis.

However, the Municipal Council has indicated that it intends to carry out the redevelopment in good consultation.

The redevelopment of the inner city will include replacing the current red bricks. Prior to this, the Municipality had already started to carry out testing the stones.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob