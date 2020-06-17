Comedian sells out Philips Stadium – 22 times

Comedian, Rob Scheepers, will perform 22 gigs in the Philips Stadium. The first of which will be on Wednesday, 8 July. The funnyman announced this at a special press conference held at the stadium itself.

PSV spokesman, Thijs Slegers, convened the press conference. Former footballers, Björn van der Doelen and Edward Linskens, attended. And Dutch television and film actor, Frank Lammers, joined remotely.

Scheepers has had several shows and can be heard weekly on Radio Veronica. He said he’s the first to sell out the Philips Stadium 22 times. But there are only 100 seats available per performance.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven