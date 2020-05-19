Under strict rules swimming resumes in the city

Walking routes, ribbons, extra lifeguards and cleaning rounds. Swimming pool de Tongelreep in Eindhoven has taken the necessary measures, so that swimming can resume safely. The swimming pools in the city reopened on Monday.

City councillor, Stijn Steenbakkers, says he is happy to be able to swim again. Behind the scenes, there has been consultation with the health services. This has led to extra measures, to prevent the coronavirus from spreading in the swimming pool.

Fewer swimmers

The swimmers were the first to go in on Monday to swim laps. In the 50 meter pool, in the Pieter van den Hoogenband Swimming Stadium, there is, with all the extra rules, room for about forty athletes per hour. That’s the half from normal times. On Monday evening, the swimming organisations can use the Tongelreep, and on Saturday the swimming lessons start again. For the time being, no adults lessons are allowed.

Time slots and walking routes

Different time slots now apply to the swimming pool. Swimmers can register for them. A bell rings to indicate that a new group can enter after the old group has left. There are also extra lifeguards, to check that 1.5 metre distance is maintained. There are also walking routes, with separate entrances and exits. The club has put arrows and placed ribbons wherever necessary, and they’re cleaning the baths more often. Swimmers need to put on all their swimming clothes from home. This is to avoid the hustle and bustle in the changing rooms. Swimmers are also asked if it’s possible for them to take a shower at home.

With the extra rules, de Tongelreep is using only half of the capacity for the time being. According to the club, that has no financial consequences.

