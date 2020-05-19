Over a thousand solar panels at IJssportcentrum

The Eindhoven Municipality has installed 1170 solar panels at the IJssportcentrum on the Antoon Coolenlaan.

The panels generate energy for about a hundred households. That is about 350,000 kilowatts.

In addition to the municipality, educational umbrella organisation Salto is also investing in solar panels. The school chain has twenty primary schools in Eindhoven and plans to install solar panels that can supply energy to a total of 270 households.

Rik Thijs, city councillor for Climate and Energy, is pleased with the development: “Although the corona crisis has put us on the back burner for a while, as a municipality we are continuing to engage in talks with many parties to boost sustainability in the city”. Besides SALTO, Eindhoven Municipality hopes that housing corporations, other school boards, companies, hospitals and industry will also participate.

The projects are made possible with a subsidy from the municipality.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes.