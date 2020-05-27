More household rubbish and dumping ‘getting worse’

Since the start of the corona crisis, local rubbish disposal company, Cure, has collected 20% more household rubbish.

This is mainly due to everyone working from home and, therefore, producing more rubbish, at home. Cure says it’s sometimes complicated to process all the waste. There isn’t enough capacity for so much extra rubbish.

At the same time, another problem is arising – people place rubbish, in bags, next to the containers. That’s happening in several places in Eindhoven. Cure admits it’s more difficult to bring larger waste items to the rubbish dump now. The recycling centre has limited opening hours due to the coronavirus outbreak.

