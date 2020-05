ASML has expressed its appreciation for all the healthcare workers, especially those at the Maxima Medical Centre.

The Veldhoven based chip machine manufacturer did this by making a heart sign, shine from the tower on the ASML campus in De Run. From the Maxima Medical Centre, the heart is clearly visible.

ASML announces that the heart will shine every evening for the next two weeks.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes.