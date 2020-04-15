Eindhoven thanks international citizens too

The Eindhoven Municipality wants their ‘thank you’ message to reach the city’s international citizens too. And since Eindhoven News caters to that specific audience, where better to publish their letter of appreciation.

From the Eindhoven Municipality:

“Dear people of Eindhoven,

In just a few weeks, the coronavirus has drastically changed all our lives, here in our otherwise lively, city of Eindhoven. The streets are empty; we’re staying at home. We are incredibly proud of you all for complying with the measures we are forced to take to combat this virus. Together, we can do this!

Our sympathy goes out to those who’ve been affected by this terrible virus. We hope you will get well soon. Our thoughts are also with the family and loved ones of those people who’ve died. We wish you every strength at this difficult time.

Meanwhile, many people, such as those working in our hospitals and care facilities, are making exceptional efforts. We’re very grateful to you for the work you continue to do for us. We’re also grateful to our residents who work in essential professions, who make sure that much of everyday life can carry on. Thanks to you, we can comply with the measures here in Eindhoven and in doing so, combat the spread of the virus.

The measures taken significantly affect several groups in Eindhoven’s community. These are lonely and anxious times for our senior citizens, for people working from home, and young people receiving schooling at home. Everyone’s experiencing great uncertainty. For that reason, we’re offering assistance to, for example, businesspeople, associations, institutions, and care providers. Read more about this on our website at www.eindhoven.nl (In Dutch).

Despite this situation, it’s heartening to see that the creativity and solidarity of the people in Eindhoven are strong. Wonderful initiatives aimed at helping each other are being set up. This makes us confident that we will get through this together and that the Eindhoven ‘vibe’ will only become stronger!

The Municipal Council,

The Mayor and Municipal Council Executive

John Jorritsma, Marcel Oosterveer, Renate Richters, Yasin Torunoglu, Stijn Steenbakkers, Monique List, and Rik Thijs.

Municipal Council Members

