COVID-19: Local hospital admissions top 100

The National Health Department’s (RIVM)’s Friday update indicates the number of hospital admissions of Eindhoven residents infected with the coronavirus increased by seven from Thursday. It, therefore, reached 102.

The number of patients hospitalised from the neighbouring municipalities of Waalre, Valkenswaard, Geldrop-Mierlo, Nuenen and Best remains unchanged since Thursday. On the other hand, one person each from Veldhoven and Son en Breugel has been admitted, with the numbers tallying there to 20 and 23 respectively.

RIVM updates the number of residents in the hospital per municipality daily. Those numbers differ from the number of patients in hospitals – not every patient goes to a hospital in their district. The hospitals from the Eindhoven Metropolitan Region, therefore, share patient counts with Studio040 every day.

Source: studio040.nl

Translator: Seetha

Editor: Melinda Walraven