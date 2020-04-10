Kids can now play AR games inside their own homes

Eindhoven’s city marketing organisation, Eindhoven365, and media advertising company, Greenhouse, have teamed up to launch the AR game, Kom je binnen spelen (Come play inside).

The interface is integrated with several mini-games and is based on augmented reality (AR) technology. Using your phone’s front camera and Snapchat, the game comes as a welcome distraction for children who are stuck at home due to the anti-coronavirus measures.

“Of course, kids should go outside. But, when they must stay indoors in certain situations like when their parents have to go to work, this is a fantastic way to learn while playing”, says a Greenhouse spokesperson.

Source: studio040.nl

Translator: Seetha

Editor: Melinda Walraven