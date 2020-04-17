A literal house-party for this year’s King’s Day

This year’s King’s Day will be celebrated in unusual style. As per original plans, the king was to celebrate it in Maastricht but will now stay home. Church bells, a toast from home, and special televised programmes for 27 April.

With the ‘intelligent lockdown’, ICU patient numbers continue to decline, but it’s too soon to reopen festivals and celebrations. In line with this, the coming King’s Day will be celebrated digitally. The usual line of events such as the royal games, flea markets, and open-air concerts will all be cancelled. To contain people’s disappointment, the Orange Societies’ Association (KBOV) has planned an entertaining day with all-day TV broadcasts.

It starts with the ringing of the church bells at 09:45 followed by a special NOS programme with a look back to King’s Days from previous years. At 12:00, an e-version of flea and clothes markets will start. Children have also been invited to send a digital letter congratulating the king.

They should describe their life in this corona crisis too. The letters will be presented to the king on his birthday in the late afternoon. At 16:00, viewers will be asked to raise a toast to the, then, 53-year-old King Willem Alexander.

Source: nos.nl

Translator: Seetha

Editor: Melinda Walraven