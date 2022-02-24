Start-up school Summa started

“It is our dream that in three years’ time, all students will leave school with an MBO diploma and their own business”, says Stein Hurkx who is the teacher of the Start-up School Eindhoven about the new business course that has been started at Summa College. One class may kick off this first school year and follow this new form of education.

Hurkx says: “It’s all about the student. We don’t have exams, but we test the students based on their progress.” In addition, the necessary help is given. Not only smaller entrepreneurs but also large partners such as ASML teach and support the students during their training. This takes place in the form of challenges. These are assignments that the students carry out for real clients. “They do their own research into where their interests lie and what the market needs. So who is your target group, what are their wishes and needs and how can you respond to these?” says Hurkx.

Students Ruud and Santiago are already very enthusiastic. Ruud: “Initially, I got stuck on this international business course, but within three weeks, I already know that this course is exactly what I’m looking for. And that’s the intention because the three teachers who set up the programme want it to be mainly about student development. Santiago has already tried a few things, but hopes to finally get something really good off the ground here: “Here we learn how to build something that can last. I also have to dare, to have the guts to really start something.”

Source: Studio40

Translated by Simge Taşdemir