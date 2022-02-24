Lorentz Casimir secures a berth in the finals of technology tournament in America

For the third year in a row, the Lorentz Casimir Lyceum in Eindhoven is Dutch champion during the First Tech Challenge. This means that the secondary school can go to the world finals in Houston.

The First Tech Challenge (FTC) is a competition in which several high schools can participate. The challenge is to create a robot that can perform a certain task. This year’s assignment was to build a robot that was both pre-programmed and could place cubes, balls and ducks on top of a tower using controls. The robot from Lorentz Casimir Lyceum succeeded best.

The FTC was conceived to stimulate young technical talent and to share this talent at a European and even global level.

From 20 to 23 April, the world finals will be held in Houston. The team from the Eindhoven secondary school must finance their trip there themselves. That is why the students are asking for sponsors and donations.

