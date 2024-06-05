Jazz festival So What’s Next presents first names

The Eindhoven jazz festival So What’s Next has announced the start of the line-up. Artists from home and abroad come to perform at the twelfth edition of the event, such as Branford Marsalis and Al Di Meola.

Guitarist Al Di Meola is originally from New Jersey and has a playing style with influences from jazz, rock, fusion and Latin. Branford Marsalis will also be on the Eindhoven stage on 2 November. He was born and raised in New Orleans, the city where jazz originated. The saxophonist is known for the song ‘English Man in New York’ by Sting.

Lakecia Benjamin is from New York and is next on the So Whats Next list. She is a jazz, funk and R&B saxophonist and was named artist of the year by Jazzism magazine last year. Michelle David & The True Stones have collaborated with Diana Ross and Michael Bolton, among others. This singer is also present with her band.

Legend

In addition to the foreign artists, a Dutch jazz legend will perform: 84-year-old Hans Dulfer. The saxophonist plays together with his band Dulfer! Total Response.

Whole city

The festival is from 1 November to 3 November. On Friday evening the program So What’s Next Presents will open in Muziekgebouw Frits Philips Eindhoven. On Saturday the better-known artists will perform in Muziekgebouw. On Sunday there will be jazz throughout the city. There are free performances in various places.

For more information : Festival 2024 | So What’s Next (sowhatsnext.nl)

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob