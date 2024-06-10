ASML sponsors summer games

To ensure underprivileged young people have a great summer, ASML is introducing the ASML Summer Games for the summer vacation period.

Bouldering, free running, hockey, athletics, wipeout and swimming. These are just a few of the sports they can practice. Thousands of children from Eindhoven, Helmond and Veldhoven can participate for free. Children between the ages of 6 and 18 from families with little money to spend on extras. It should be a summer holiday for them full of sport, fun and conviviality. For five weeks, they can try out all kinds of sports and see which sport they want to continue with next.

During the first two weeks, the activities are mainly in the neighbourhood and on squares and Cruyff courts. In the following weeks, there will be sports at sports clubs in the three municipalities. Whereas, in the last week of the holidays, on August 14, there will be a grand final event in the FC Eindhoven stadium.

ASML developed this initiative for the first time. The company works with Brabant Sport and Eindhoven, Veldhoven and Helmond because the poverty rates are the highest here. Sports clubs in the three municipalities also participate. If children have discovered a sport they want to continue playing after the summer games, there is also help. This is supported by, among others, Stichting Leergeld, Youth Fund Sport & Culture & Stichting DRIP. The chip machine manufacturer contributes to local initiatives in various ways in the region, both economically and socially. The company collaborates with various sports, art and cultural institutions such as Glow, Eindhoven Marathon, Muziekgebouw and the Effenaar. ASML employees also regularly roll up their sleeves and share their knowledge to advance local initiatives. You can register for the first ASML Summer Games here.