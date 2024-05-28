Prestigious names at Pride Vibes festival

The Pride Vibes Festival will be held for the first time on Stadhuisplein next month. The event follows immediately after the first edition of the Pride Parade. The festival features musical performances and shows by drag artists

Gustaph, who represented Belgium during the Eurovision Song Contest last year, and Kovacs will perform. Several drag queens also perform, such as ChelseaBoy, Patty Pam-Pam and Megan Schoonbrood, who became famous with Drag Race Holland.

The festival takes place on June 8 and is free of charge. The theme of the Pride Parade is ‘Light up Your Pride’. Several organisations are participating, such as the municipality, ASML, the police and Lampegat Pride. The festival starts at half past three on Stadhuisplein. The entire line-up can be found on the Eindhoven Pride website.