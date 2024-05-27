Erwin van Moosedijk honoured

Mayor Marcel Delhez presented the Pin of Honor to Erwin van de Moosdijk on Saturday evening. The Veldhoven resident was chairman of the vocal choir Vocaal Ensemble Phoenix for 35 years

The award is presented for special contributions to the community. Erwin van de Moosedijk received the honour during the choir’s anniversary concert. The event also marked Van Moosdijk’s retirement as chairman after decades. According to the municipality of Veldhoven, he played a decisive role in making the choir successful during that period.