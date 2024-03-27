Old school buildings become new homes

The former primary school ‘t Palet on Alard du Hamelstraat in the Eindhoven district of Barrier is currently being renovated. The building will be transformed into 14 apartments and 29 studios by housing association Woonbedrijf. The homes are mainly intended for starters and young people up to the age of 23. The renovation should be completed in the summer of 2025.

According to Woonbedrijf, items with cultural-historical value were lost during previous renovations to the school. The housing association has therefore decided to leave the facade standing. A new building will be placed behind this.

Pastor Van Ars School

The renovation of the former ‘Pastoor Van Arsschool’ on Barrierweg has already been completed. The seven new apartments have been occupied since March. A small parking lot and a garden will be built on the old schoolyards between the two schools. The large old trees on the squares remain standing.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob