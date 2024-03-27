270 students celebrate new Zevensprong school building

On Tuesday afternoon, 270 students attended the official start of the new construction of Kindcentrum (child centre) De Zevensprong (seven-way cross) in Best. They took a look at the construction site where their new school building will be built.

It was a festive afternoon that councillor Rik Dijkhoff opened with a speech. The contractor and director also addressed the children. In between, the program was filled with songs from the children. At the end, a number of students, teachers and the councillor were allowed to leave a handprint in the still wet concrete.

Locations

The school currently consists of two different locations, but director Sofie Maas is pleased that it will now become one building. “I am so happy that there will be one new school building, for us as teachers, but as you can see here, the children are also enthusiastic and can’t wait for the school to be built”.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob