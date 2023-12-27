Flood risk on Collseweg

Due to persistent rain, the water level at the Coll water mill has risen, almost causing the adjacent road to flood. Collseweg between Nuenen and Eindhoven is still accessible to traffic but may be closed if the situation worsens.

The municipality has already taken precautions. For example, traffic signs have been placed on the verge to close the road to road users if necessary. The situation is therefore being monitored closely, says to a 112 spokesperson.

Currently, the water is up to the bridge, and all hiking trails and meadows are flooded. It would not be the first time that Collseweg has been closed. This was also the case in the summer of 2021 due to the high water level.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob