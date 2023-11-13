GL calls for regulations to ensure sustainable events

Floors full of flattened plastic cups, diesel to generate electricity and wasted food. GroenLinks finds this unacceptable. The Eindhoven party therefore wants the city council to ensure that events become sustainable as soon as possible by introducing rules to enforce it.

The reason for the council questions is the trial with deposit cups on King’s Day. This was a success, according to councillor Lotte Meerhoff, as it led to visibly less plastic waste in the streets. Therefore, for GroenLinks, now is the time to follow through.

In fact, eleven parties, including GLOW Eindhoven and Eindhoven = King, already signed an agreement with the municipality to make their events greener. Yet, plenty of other partners and hospitality organisations have not signed yet. GroenLinks wants to know from the municipal executive what is being done to get that group on board.

Success of deposit cups

Moreover, the party also wants to know what is being done to enshrine the objectives from the agreement in event and permit regulations. In addition, councillor Lotte Meerhoff is curious whether the trial with the deposit cups will be continued, and what other actions are being taken to make events in Eindhoven more sustainable.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani