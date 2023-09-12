Noche de Tuna Ciudad de Luz 2023

The yearly Tuna festival brings a spoonfull of Spain to the Netherlands. An event full of Spanish student music that has become a true tradition over the past decades. The city of lights (Eindhoven) was the first in the Netherlands where a so-called ‘tuna’ was established.

In 1964, a group of Eindhoven students were travelling to Spain for holidays when they came across the centuries-old Spanish ‘tunas’, a tradition that originated in the Middle Ages among students who travelled the country from teacher to teacher, making music in exchange for food, drink and a place to sleep. They played alone, but soon also in groups.

Join the celebration on Friday evening for the music at the Pasa Bares, a musical pub crawl through the city center of Eindhoven, and on Saturday afternoon for the stage performances at the Wim van Doorne Music Kiosk.

The festival is free to attend and suitable for all ages.

You can vote for the best group at the Van Doorne kiosk.