Eindhoven centrum to increase greenery

The Demer, Rechtestraat and Hooghuisstraat in the heart of Eindhoven are to receive new trees and greenery. This work will start early next year, as reported by the city council.

The work follows the refurbishment of Stratumseind. Trees have already been planted there and the street has been redesigned. Just like on Stratumseind, the shopping streets will soon be divided between asphalt and sidewalks, with concrete stones. All in all, this should give the shopping centre a new face. “Our city centre will have the quality, experience and appearance that fits the heart of Brainport Eindhoven,” says alderman Rik Thijs.

Pavement

For many years there has been a desire for new paving in the city centre. The red stones are removed, and new stones are replaced, which refer to the history of the region. “The current pavement is outdated and we want to make the city centre greener. Spread over the Demer, Rechtestraat and Hooghuisstraat, we are planting more than 50 trees and adding about 500 square metres of greenery.

Water storage

The municipality does not only want to respond to the changing climate above ground. Thijs: “We are also taking measures underground, with the construction of a separate sewer system and underground water storage. This storage retains the rainwater and supplies the trees and plants with water via a connection.”

Cost

The adjustments will cost a total of just under 25 million euros. A large part of this budget has already been earmarked by the municipality. After the summer holidays, the city council still has to make a decision about making about 3.5 million euros available, which is still needed for the metamorphosis.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez