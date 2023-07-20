Clothing exchange workshop collaborates with H&M

Clothing swap workshop #Awesome joins forces with H&M in Eindhoven. The studio will sell its homemade products in a branch of the fashion chain in the Piazza. These products are made from old clothing. The collaboration is a real milestone for the Tongelre store. “I couldn’t believe it at first,” says Ellen Schepers, one of the volunteers.

People not within the labour market work in the studio on Bloemfonteinstraat, among others. They used to make products for an online cat store, but now their sewing work suddenly ends up in one of the larger fashion chains. With that, #Awesome is suddenly on the map.

First, chairwoman Philo van Gasselt often had to explain exactly what kind of work she does. That is now changing. “Everyone’s mouth falls open at the word H&M. I’m very excited about it. The partnership suits us very well because H&M is so sustainable,” she says.

From bags to sunglasses covers

In the #Awesome store, everyone can exchange their own clothing for items from the store. “H&M liked this idea so much that they want to work with us at a local level,” says Van Gasselt. In addition to the clothing exchange, the studio of #Awesome makes products, such as garlands, bags and sunglasses covers, from old clothing. They will soon be able to sell these homemade products at H&M. “We will have our own table in the H&M Piazza.”

The entire proceeds go to the clothing exchange workshop in Tongelre. #Awesome wants to encourage sustainability with their products and also likes to help people with a small grant. The store of #Awesome therefore sells second-hand clothing for low prices and works with the clothing exchange system. “Some people would otherwise not be able to buy clothes, others would like to applaud the sustainability of clothing,” says Van Gasselt.

Soon the garlands, sunglasses covers and other products will be available at H&M in the Piazza in Eindhoven.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez