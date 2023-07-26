Church garden should inspire residents to conserve water

A garden has opened near the Agnus-Dei church in Waalre to inspire residents to let less rainwater run into the sewage system.

It is called disconnection, and the initiators see this as the ‘new recycling’. With small interventions, people can get started at home.

Desiccation

“It works very well against desiccation, which we see now with the hot summers”, initiator Nan Zevenhek expalins. But the there are more advantages. “It also prevents the sewers from becoming overloaded. This is important for water purification, because less rainwater gets into the sewer system. After all, it costs a lot more money to treat it, when a lot of chemicals are used to purify water that does not need purifiation”.

Gully

It sometimes doesn’t take much to get started at home, Zevenhek emphasises. “You can make a gully next to your driveway. Then the water can flow into your garden more easily. You can also extend a rainwater pipe so you can collect water more easily for your garden and for the birds”.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob