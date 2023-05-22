PvdA questions pay rise of CURE director

The PvdA questions the salary increase of Cure’s director. The seventeen percent salary increase was disclosed in the company’s annual accounts.

Cure Waste Management is a partnership among the municipalities of Eindhoven, Geldrop-Mierlo and Valkenswaard. With 110 employees, CURE collects waste from more than 147,500 households.

The salary of the director of the waste processing company increased from an annual salary of 139,000 euros in 2020 to an annual salary of 162,000 euros in 2021. At the same time, the budget for personnel seems to have shrunk in the same time period, from 83,000 euros per full-time job to 82,000 euros.

The PvdA is surprised by the above figures and wants an explanation from the Executive Board. In addition, the party wants to know whether it is true that the innovation project Renescience, Cure, which was cancelled in 2021, actually cost 1.7 million euros.

For Eindhoven News: Beena Arunraj

Source: Studio 040